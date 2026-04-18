White House Meets AI Firm Amid Cyber Fears

The Trump administration has engaged in its first high-level discussion with artificial intelligence firm Anthropic since an earlier dispute, signalling a potential path to mending relations. Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent and Chief of Staff Susie Wiles met with Anthropic CEO Dario Amodei on Friday. This dialogue unfolds amid growing apprehension among central bankers and industries globally regarding Anthropic’s new “Mythos” model and its potential to significantly escalate cyberattack capabilities, making them both easier and quicker to execute.

Anthropic is an artificial intelligence firm that develops advanced AI models. Its latest offering, Mythos, is designed for complex tasks and cybersecurity applications. Announced on April 7, Mythos is currently being rolled out to a select group of companies under “Project Glasswing,” allowing them to use the Claude Mythos Preview model to identify cybersecurity vulnerabilities. Experts warn, however, that the model’s advanced coding and agentic capabilities could also present an unprecedented ability to devise and exploit such vulnerabilities. The banking sector, with its blend of state-of-the-art and legacy technology systems, is particularly susceptible, prompting government officials in the U.S., Canada, and Britain to meet with top banking executives.

Both the White House and Anthropic described the recent meeting as “productive and constructive,” focusing on opportunities for collaboration, shared protocols for scaling technology, and balancing innovation with safety. They discussed key shared priorities including cybersecurity, America’s lead in the AI race, and overall AI safety. This dialogue marks a significant shift from earlier this year, when the Pentagon imposed a formal supply-chain risk designation on Anthropic after the firm refused to remove guardrails against using its AI for autonomous weapons or domestic surveillance. The White House indicated it intends to host similar discussions with other leading AI companies.