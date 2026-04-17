State Street Posts Robust First-Quarter Profit Boost

State Street, the Boston, Massachusetts-based financial services firm, announced a significant increase in its first-quarter profit on Friday. The rise was primarily driven by heightened market volatility, which spurred client activity and boosted fee revenue for the custody bank. State Street primarily serves institutional investors such as asset managers and pension funds, assisting them in holding and servicing a vast array of assets. Shares of the company responded positively to the news, trading up 1.5 per cent in premarket activity.

For the three months ended March 31, State Street reported a net income of $764 million, translating to $2.49 per share. This marks a substantial improvement from the $644 million, or $2.04 per share, recorded in the same period last year. Total revenue for the quarter climbed 16 per cent year-on-year to $3.8 billion. This robust performance was underpinned by a 15 per cent jump in total fee revenue and a 17 per cent rise in net interest income. As of the end of March, assets under custody and administration stood at an impressive $54.52 trillion, an increase of 17 per cent, while assets under management reached $5.62 trillion.

Global markets have experienced considerable turbulence recently, characterised by sharp swings influenced by geopolitical tensions, including the Iran conflict, and a broad selloff in artificial intelligence-exposed software stocks. This environment has prompted investors and asset managers to actively rebalance their portfolios, directly benefiting State Street’s operations. Despite the strong results, Chief Executive Officer Ron O’Hanley acknowledged the prevailing market conditions, stating, “Looking ahead, how the macro and geopolitical environment will evolve is uncertain.” These positive outcomes for State Street reflect a similar trend observed with its larger peer, BNY, which also reported a jump in first-quarter profit on Thursday.