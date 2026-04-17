US Banks Report Mixed Q1 Amidst Market Volatility

Major U.S. banks delivered a varied performance in the first quarter, with market volatility linked to Middle East geopolitical events significantly boosting trading revenues while simultaneously clouding the outlook for dealmaking. These quarterly earnings provide crucial insights beyond Wall Street, serving as a real-time indicator of how households and businesses are navigating persistent higher borrowing costs, spending pressures, and an unpredictable economic landscape. The period was marked by considerable market choppiness, influenced by a global technology stock selloff driven by AI disruption fears, the ongoing Iran conflict, and concerns within the private credit sector.

In this turbulent environment, Wall Street traders emerged as key beneficiaries, capitalising on widespread market turmoil across various asset classes. Several leading U.S. banks reported record trading revenues, significantly contributing to their overall profit figures, which mostly surpassed analyst estimates. However, optimism for a renewed surge in dealmaking, which had shown earlier signs of materialising, has been tempered by sustained volatility. Analysts project an uneven recovery for mergers and acquisitions if the Middle East conflict prolongs. As Russ Mould, investment director at AJ Bell, noted, banks were “understandably reticent to be too bullish in their outlook statements.”

Turning to lending, interest income rose across major U.S. lenders in the first quarter, driven by a rebound in loan demand. While borrowers showed renewed interest in taking on debt, banks are maintaining caution due to signs of softness in labour markets and limited visibility on the Federal Reserve’s future interest rate decisions. Credit quality broadly remained stable, with modest changes reported, though investors closely scrutinise potential stress within the private credit segment. Macrae Sykes, portfolio manager at Gabelli Funds, reassured that “private credit is still just a smaller part of the overall credit spectrum,” and banks are “in great shape to weather what’s going on.” Despite overall profit beats, an index tracking large-cap bank stocks has declined 1.8% year-to-date, underperforming the broader S&P 500 amid private credit concerns and economic uncertainty.