Barclays CEO Flags AI Threat to Global Banking

Barclays Chief Executive C. S. Venkatakrishnan has issued a stark warning, stating that Anthropic’s frontier artificial intelligence model, Mythos, poses a significant threat to the global banking system. Speaking on Friday at a G30 consultancy group meeting held alongside the IMF’s spring gathering, Mr Venkatakrishnan highlighted the model’s vast capabilities. Anthropic, an AI research company, develops advanced artificial intelligence models. Its latest frontier model, Mythos, is now raising alarms over its potential impact on the global financial system, particularly due to its capacity to code at a high level.

The AI’s ability to identify and exploit cybersecurity vulnerabilities could potentially destabilise banks, raising serious concerns across the financial sector. This potential has forced regulators and supervisors into an urgent review, with selected organisations now assessing the model’s actual cybersecurity risk. Regulators view Mythos as a substantial challenge to the banking sector, especially given its reliance on legacy technology systems.

“On Mythos, look, it’s a serious issue,” Mr Venkatakrishnan stated, adding a stark warning: “But here’s the thing: there will be a Mythos 2 and a Mythos 3, and they’ll come up with probably distressing frequency.” He emphasised that such rapid technological advancements would accelerate a cybersecurity “arms race,” compelling lenders to innovate continuously. This challenge is expected to be particularly acute for older and larger institutions that may be operating with entrenched legacy systems. Financial institutions must “understand its capabilities and… understand how to safeguard against it,” he concluded.