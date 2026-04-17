UBS Capital Rules Threaten Swiss Economy, Study Says

A recent study commissioned by the prominent global financial institution, UBS, indicates that proposed capital requirements from the Swiss government could exert a sustained drag on the nation’s economy. This significant finding emerges amidst an intensifying showdown over banking regulation, as Switzerland moves to tighten its financial rules. The push for enhanced stability follows the dramatic collapse of Credit Suisse in 2023, which culminated in its state-engineered takeover by UBS.

Central to the debate is a government proposal requiring the banking giant to fully back its foreign units with Common Equity Tier 1 capital. According to the report by consultancy BAK Economics, this specific measure could reduce Switzerland’s annual gross domestic product by 1.3% to 3.9% over a 10-year period. UBS, a cornerstone of the global financial system, operates extensively across wealth management, asset management, and investment banking sectors, making any significant regulatory changes highly impactful.

The authors clarified that while UBS defined the topic of the study, the research itself was conducted independently by BAK Economics. Their findings were based on scenarios modelling a regulatory-driven credit contraction and subsequent simulations of its broader economic effects. This perspective contrasts with an earlier cost-benefit analysis of proposed UBS regulation, which was commissioned by the Swiss government. That prior analysis found that stricter capital requirements would significantly increase the resilience of banks, reduce moral hazard within the financial system, and enable better loss absorption in the event of a future crisis.