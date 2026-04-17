European Banks Resilient, Eye AI Cyber Threats

European lenders are sufficiently resilient to weather current financial and geopolitical shocks, but must bolster preparations for future uncertainties, including cybersecurity risks stemming from artificial intelligence. This assessment comes from François-Louis Michaud, the new head of the European Banking Authority (EBA), who commenced his role on Thursday. The EBA, an independent EU body, works to ensure an effective and consistent level of prudential regulation and supervision across the European banking sector. His remarks arrive as financial markets grapple with geopolitical tensions, which the European Central Bank (ECB) recently flagged as the primary concern for central banks.

Mr Michaud assured that European banks possess substantial capital and liquidity buffers, positioning them robustly against current geopolitical stresses. The ECB has made enhancing lenders’ resilience to such risks a key priority for the year, intending to conduct stress tests on the region’s largest financial institutions. However, Mr Michaud emphasised the need to anticipate future challenges. “We also know that what’s coming next will not be very much like what we’ve been seeing in the past, and we need to be prepared for that,” he stated during a press briefing.

A growing area of supervisory concern is cybersecurity, particularly with the emergence of new artificial intelligence models like Anthropic’s Mythos. Cybersecurity experts warn that such advanced AI could facilitate complex cyberattacks, posing a significant threat to the banking industry. US authorities recently held urgent discussions with bank CEOs regarding this risk, and the ECB is also preparing to query banks on their readiness. Mr Michaud affirmed that the EBA board consistently discusses cyber threats, highlighting it as a “front and centre” priority for the watchdog. He also noted that private credit does not currently represent a systemic issue for European banks, despite recent market jitters over lending standards.