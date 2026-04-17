Major Banks Enter Private Credit CDS Market

Major Wall Street financial institutions, including JPMorgan Chase and Barclays, have reportedly begun trading credit default swaps (CDS) linked to several flagship private credit funds. The Financial Times reported on Friday that these derivatives are tied to funds managed by prominent industry players such as Blackstone, Apollo Global, and Ares Management. The report, citing individuals familiar with the transactions, indicated that other leading banks, including Morgan Stanley and Citigroup, were also offering to trade these contracts on the three aforementioned funds.

Credit default swaps are complex financial derivatives designed to act as a form of insurance, safeguarding against the risk that a bond issuer – such as a company, bank, or government – might fail to meet its debt repayment obligations. Private credit funds, on the other hand, specialise in providing direct lending to businesses, often stepping in where traditional banks might not. This sector has experienced rapid expansion since the 2008 financial crisis and is currently facing its most significant stress test to date.

This notable development in derivative trading coincides with a recent initiative from S&P Dow Jones Indexes, which last week introduced another credit-default swap index specifically linked to the burgeoning private credit market. This new index offers investors an additional tool to hedge or bet against a sector that has faced considerable turbulence over the past few months. Reuters was unable to independently verify the Financial Times report, and while JPMorgan and Barclays declined to comment, Morgan Stanley, Citigroup, Blackstone, Apollo Global, and Ares did not immediately respond to requests for comment.