Elanor Investors Group Finalises $125 Million Recapitalisation, Seeks ASX Trading Resumption

Elanor Investors Group (ASX: ENN) is a real estate investment and funds management group with funds under management across Australia and New Zealand. Elanor’s key real estate sectors of focus are commercial office, retail, industrial, healthcare, and the hotels and leisure sectors. The Group completed its $125 million balance sheet recapitalisation with Rockworth Capital Partners on 17 April 2026. This refinancing solution, designed for a more efficient capital structure, comprises a $70.0 million senior secured debt facility, $55.0 million in perpetual subordinated capital notes, and 30.0 million unlisted warrants.

Proceeds from this restructuring repaid the existing Keyview senior facility, redeemed the Elanor Corporate (FIIG) Notes, settled commercial arrangements, and provided additional working capital. Elanor intends to continue its asset realisation program to release capital, targeting repayment of the new facilities over time. Managing Director Tony Fehon stated, “This recapitalisation significantly reduces the Group’s cost of capital and provides alignment between our capital structure and the long-term strategic objectives of the business. It establishes a strong foundation for executing our Pan-Asian growth strategy alongside Rockworth.”

Elanor released its HY26 financial results on 9 April 2026. Following the recapitalisation and results publication, the Group formally requested ASX approval for the recommencement of trading in ENN securities. Furthermore, ASIC issued a new Australian Financial Services Licence (AFSL 700092) to Group Funds Management Limited, a wholly-owned subsidiary. This licence supports its proposed role as new responsible entity for the Elanor Investment Fund (pending securityholder approval), and will involve a board with a majority of independent directors. The Firmus Capital acquisition remains pending regulatory approvals, with its completion date extended to 31 May 2026.