Tusker Minerals Announces Bonus Loyalty Options Offer

Tusker Minerals Ltd (ASX: TSK) has announced a bonus loyalty options offer to its eligible shareholders, scheduled for 17 April 2026. Tusker Minerals Ltd is an African-focused explorer advancing a portfolio of critical mineral assets across Cameroon and Malawi, with projects including the Central Rutile Project and Douala Basin HMS Project. The company also operates the Machinga HREE Project and Mzimba Rutile Project in Malawi. This non-renounceable pro-rata bonus issue aims to recognise the ongoing support from its shareholder base.

Under the terms of the offer, eligible shareholders will receive one (1) quoted loyalty option for every seven (7) shares they hold on the specified Record Date. These loyalty options will be issued at a nil issue price. Each option will have an exercise price of $0.15 and will be exercisable for a period of three (3) years from its date of issue. The company stated that this initiative is designed to provide existing loyal shareholders with additional value.

Shareholders deemed “Eligible Shareholders” for this offer are those registered holders of fully paid ordinary shares in the company at 5:00pm (AWST) on Thursday, 23 April 2026, who have a registered address in Australia or New Zealand, or otherwise meet legal and regulatory eligibility criteria. Key dates for the offer include an ex-date of Wednesday, 22 April 2026, and the issue of loyalty options along with the lodgement of Appendix 2A on Thursday, 30 April 2026. A transaction-specific prospectus detailing the offer was lodged with ASIC and ASX on Friday, 17 April 2026, and will be sent to all eligible shareholders on Friday, 24 April 2026.