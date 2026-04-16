EU Boosts Ukraine Aid with Billions in Funding

The European Union anticipates releasing between 2.5 billion and 2.7 billion euros to Ukraine following the completion of necessary parliamentary reforms last week. This immediate disbursement, confirmed by EU Enlargement Commissioner Marta Kos, comes as a larger financial commitment from the bloc also gains momentum. Ms Kos announced that the EU is now set to deliver a significant 90 billion euro loan to Ukraine, a development directly influenced by the recent Hungarian election that, according to Ms Kos, swept Prime Minister Viktor Orban from power. This major loan had previously faced obstacles, but Ms Kos expressed confidence, stating the chances of its delivery are now 100% and that contacts are already underway with the potential new Hungarian prime minister, Peter Magyar.

Ukrainian Finance Minister Serhiy Marchenko, speaking alongside Ms Kos in Washington, affirmed that this substantial EU loan would be crucial in covering Ukraine’s projected financing gap of $52 billion in 2026. However, discussions are ongoing to address the expected shortfall for 2027. Mr Marchenko, part of a high-level Ukrainian delegation attending the spring meetings of the International Monetary Fund and World Bank, highlighted that the EU has already provided nearly two-thirds of the nation’s financing needs. He also reassured partners of Kyiv’s unwavering commitment to reforms, emphasising their importance not only to satisfy allies but also for Ukraine’s internal progress as a country.

The financial stability of Ukraine received commendation from Gavin Gray, the IMF’s mission chief for the nation. Mr Gray lauded the Ukrainian government for prioritising macro-financial stability, successfully avoiding common pitfalls of wartime economies such as uncontrolled money printing and rampant inflation. He noted that price stability has been maintained, and the banking sector remains robust and well-capitalised, effectively supporting government financing on market terms. Furthermore, Ukraine’s economy has demonstrated unexpected growth since late 2022 and early 2023, a positive trend not initially forecast by the IMF, underscoring the resilience amidst ongoing challenges.