Private equity giant TPG has injected $100 million into student transportation company Zum, a deal that values the firm at approximately $1.7 billion, Zum confirmed to Reuters on Thursday. This significant investment was made through TPG’s Rise Fund, its dedicated impact investing arm, which seeks to deliver both financial returns and measurable social and environmental outcomes. The new valuation represents an uplift from Zum’s 2024 Series E capital raising, where it was last valued at $1.3 billion.

Founded in 2016 by Ritu Narayan, Zum provides software and services designed to modernise the often-fragmented U.S. student transportation system. The company’s offerings include electric buses, sophisticated route optimisation, and real-time tracking tools. Currently serving more than 4,500 schools across 17 states, Zum’s total capital raised now stands at $430 million, following this latest injection. The investment also follows the company reaching breakeven adjusted earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation, and amortisation (EBITDA).

According to Narayan, TPG’s investment will fuel Zum’s expansion into additional states and aid in developing its newly unveiled Connected Mobility Experience platform. While organic growth remains the top priority, the company may also explore acquisitions and potentially consider an initial public offering in the future. Steve Ellis, a managing partner of TPG’s Rise Funds, highlighted the vast opportunity, noting the student transportation market is a “$50-billion highly fragmented market” lacking modern, integrated technology stacks. Ellis will join Zum’s board as part of the deal. Narayan added, “Student transportation is not just about transportation. It’s about access to education.”