Taiton Resources Secures $1.25 Million Placement to Accelerate Drilling

Taiton Resources Limited (ASX: T88) announced on 16 April 2026 that it has successfully secured firm commitments to raise approximately $1.25 million (before costs) through a placement. Taiton Resources Limited is an early-stage mineral exploration and development company with a portfolio of projects across South Australia and New South Wales, focusing on copper-gold, gold-uranium, and molybdenum-bismuth. The funds are primarily earmarked to accelerate high-priority copper-gold drilling programs, with immediate drilling planned at the Yogi iron-oxide copper-gold (IOCG) target within the Highway Copper-Gold Project.

The placement involved the issue of 17,847,666 new fully paid ordinary shares at an issue price of $0.070 per share, representing a 22.2% discount to the company’s last closing price on 13 April 2026. Directors and management of Taiton have committed to subscribe for $80,000 in the placement, subject to shareholder approval. Beyond immediate drilling at Highway, proceeds will also fund infill soil sampling and follow-up drilling at the Challenger West Gold Project, an update to the historical technical study at the Kingsgate Molybdenum-Bismuth Project, and general working capital.

In recognition of ongoing shareholder support, Taiton intends to undertake a one-for-four Bonus Option issue to eligible shareholders. The Record Date for this Bonus Option Issue is Tuesday, 28 April 2026, with the Bonus Options carrying an exercise price of $0.15 and an expiry date of 8 June 2029. Placement participants will also receive one free-attaching unquoted option for every two new shares subscribed, with the same exercise price and expiry, subject to shareholder approval. Executive Director David Low expressed the company’s pleasure at the strong support, noting this funding positions Taiton to accelerate exploration.

The new shares issued under the placement will rank equally with the Company’s existing fully paid ordinary shares. This capital raise facilitates Taiton’s advancement of its mineral projects, and the company anticipates further announcements as exploration efforts progress.