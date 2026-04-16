Refinery Blaze Hits Fuel Supply, Job Market Steady

A significant fire at Viva Energy’s Geelong refinery has raised concerns about Australia’s fuel security, with the company’s chief executive suggesting the nation may need to ramp up fuel imports. The blaze, attributed to equipment failure, erupted overnight at one of Australia’s two major oil refineries. Viva Energy operates a leading oil refinery in Geelong, producing and supplying essential fuel products across the country, making this disruption critical for domestic supply chains. Both CEO Scott Wyatt and Energy Minister Chris Bowen have warned of impending production disruptions, with Macquarie also issuing a cautionary note concerning Viva Energy following the incident.

In broader economic news, Australia’s unemployment rate held steady at 4.3 per cent in March, with the economy adding 17,900 jobs during the period. This figure represented fewer jobs created than anticipated, which contributed to a slight downturn in market sentiment as shares traded marginally lower near noon AEST. The consistent jobless rate provides a current snapshot of the labour market, indicating a period of stability amidst ongoing economic adjustments.

Corporate leadership transitions are also in focus, with energy giant Santos chairman Keith Spence announcing his retirement, effective April next year. Spence highlighted that the energy market is navigating its most profound disruption since the 1970s. Santos is a leading Australian energy company, actively engaged in the exploration, development, and production of oil and gas resources primarily across Australia and Asia. Elsewhere, partner income at PwC saw a notable increase, climbing 6 per cent to an average of $814,000 last year. This rise, occurring despite a decline in overall profits, has been attributed to the strategic adoption of artificial intelligence tools and a reduction in staff numbers.