Taiton Resources Limited (ASX: T88) has announced the commencement of drilling operations at its high-priority Yogi iron-oxide copper-gold (IOCG) target, situated within the Highway Copper-Gold Project in South Australia. The company is an early-stage mineral exploration and development entity with a portfolio of projects spanning South Australia and New South Wales, primarily focused on copper-gold, gold-uranium, and molybdenum-bismuth prospects. This significant exploration milestone marks the start of Taiton’s maiden drill programme at the Highway project, located in the highly prospective Gawler Craton, an area known for hosting world-class IOCG deposits such as Olympic Dam, Carrapateena, and Prominent Hill.

The current programme involves drilling a single diamond hole, preceded by an RC pre-collar, designed to reach a nominal depth of 850 metres. Taiton anticipates completing the drilling within two to three weeks, with core processing to follow on-site and in Adelaide. Results from this initial exploration effort are expected to be available in June. The Yogi prospect itself is characterised by a compelling >6 mGal gravity anomaly, extending approximately 1.5 kilometres within a larger 4 mGal gravity feature. Gravity anomalism is a recognised and critical targeting tool employed to identify potential IOCG style mineralisation.

Executive Director David Low expressed the company’s enthusiasm for the undertaking, stating, “We are excited to test this compelling geophysical anomaly to validate our proof of concept for IOCG style mineralisation within the Highway project.” Mr Low further noted that Yogi represents the first high-priority target within the Highway project to be drilled by Taiton, with numerous other prospects currently in the exploration pipeline, underscoring the company’s ongoing commitment to resource discovery in the region. The drilling initiative is a pivotal step in Taiton’s exploration strategy for the Highway Project.