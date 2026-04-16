Great Divide Mining Confirms Broad, Shallow Gold Zones at Coonambula JV Project

Great Divide Mining Ltd (ASX:GDM) has noted positive assay results from ongoing diamond drilling at the Coonambula Antimony–Gold Project in Queensland, where GDM holds a Farm-In Joint Venture interest with Dart Mining NL (ASX:DTM). Great Divide Mining is a gold, antimony, and critical metals miner, explorer, and developer focused on operating producing assets within areas of historical mining and past exploration with nearby infrastructure, thus enabling rapid development. The latest results from drill holes CBADD011 to CBADD013 at the Banshee Prospect confirm the presence of broad, shallow gold mineralisation, completing the 2025 drilling program.

Key intercepts from the drilling include 4.9 metres at 5.27 grams per tonne gold from 21.0 metres in hole CBADD013, which also featured a high-grade section of 1.0 metre at 14.6 g/t Au. Additional significant intercepts were reported as 1.8 metres at 1.98 g/t Au in CBADD012 and 0.4 metres at 2.63 g/t Au in CBADD011. These outcomes suggest that previous historical reverse circulation drilling may have under-sampled key gold zones, with current diamond drilling providing improved geological resolution and supporting the potential for an expanded mineralised envelope at Banshee. Dart Mining has now completed approximately 3,586 metres of diamond drilling at the prospect.

GDM’s Chief Executive Officer, Justin Haines, expressed confidence, stating that these results continue to build on the understanding of the scale and continuity of gold mineralisation at Coonambula, complementing previously announced antimony mineralisation. He highlighted the identification of broader gold zones at shallow depths as particularly encouraging. The joint venture partners plan to continue diamond drilling, targeting a 4,000-metre program, submit samples for metallurgical testing, and advance geological modelling and interpretation. This work aims to progress towards a maiden JORC Mineral Resource Estimate for the project.