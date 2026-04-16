Great Divide Mining Confirms Broad, Shallow Gold Zones at Coonambula Project

Great Divide Mining Ltd (ASX:GDM) today announced promising assay results from diamond drilling at the Coonambula Antimony–Gold Project in Queensland. The company is a Gold, Antimony and critical metals miner, explorer and developer. GDM holds a Farm-In Joint Venture interest in the project, where drilling by Dart Mining NL (ASX:DTM) confirms broad, shallow gold mineralisation at the Banshee Prospect. Latest assays from drill holes CBADD011 to CBADD013 complete the 2025 drilling program, demonstrating continuity of gold mineralisation at shallow depths.

Key intercepts include 4.9 metres at 5.27 grams per tonne gold from 21.0 metres in CBADD013, featuring a 1.0 metre section at 14.6 grams per tonne gold. Additional significant intercepts were 1.8 metres at 1.98 g/t Au in CBADD012 and 0.4 metres at 2.63 g/t Au in CBADD011. These findings suggest historical reverse circulation drilling may have under-sampled key gold zones, indicating potential for an expanded mineralised envelope. Geological interpretation highlights gold mineralisation associated with alteration zones and shows variability, with some broader gold zones containing low associated antimony and silver.

Dart Mining has completed approximately 3,586 metres of diamond drilling at Banshee. Despite seasonal weather, sample processing continues. This program forms part of Dart Mining’s earn-in obligations, contributing to defining the scale and continuity of mineralisation for future resource definition. GDM’s CEO, Justin Haines, expressed confidence in the gold mineralisation at Coonambula, complementing previously announced antimony. The joint venture plans to continue diamond drilling, undertake metallurgical testing, advance geological modelling, and progress towards a maiden JORC Mineral Resource Estimate.