Taiton Resources Secures $1.25 Million Placement to Accelerate Exploration

Taiton Resources Limited (ASX: T88) has successfully secured binding commitments to raise approximately $1.25 million (before costs) through a placement to new and existing sophisticated and institutional investors. This capital injection will accelerate high-priority copper-gold drilling programs and advance technical studies across its project portfolio. Taiton Resources Limited is an early-stage mineral exploration and development company. Its portfolio of projects in South Australia and New South Wales is focused on copper, gold, molybdenum, and bismuth. Funds will target discovery drilling at the Highway Copper-Gold Project, including immediate work at the Yogi IOCG target, the Challenger West Gold Project, and updating the Kingsgate Molybdenum-Bismuth Project’s historical technical study.

The placement attracted strong demand, with 17,847,666 new shares issued at $0.070 each, representing a 22.2% discount to the last closing price. Directors and management have committed to subscribe for $80,000 in the placement, subject to shareholder approval. Executive Director David Low stated, “Taiton is pleased to receive strong support from both existing shareholders and new investors. Securing this funding positions the Company to accelerate exploration across its high-quality project portfolio. We anticipate an exciting and news flow-rich period ahead, with drilling now underway at the high-priority Yogi IOCG target and near-term exploration set to commence at the Challenger West and Kingsgate projects.”

In recognition of ongoing shareholder support, Taiton will also undertake a Bonus Option issue to eligible shareholders. For every four shares held at the record date of Tuesday, 28 April 2026, eligible shareholders will receive one free Bonus Option. These Bonus Options will have an exercise price of $0.15 and an expiry date of 8 June 2029, mirroring the terms of the free-attaching options issued to placement participants (one for every two new shares subscribed). The issue of attaching options and director participation will be subject to shareholder approval at a general meeting expected in late May or early June 2026.