Kinatico Reports Strong Q3 FY26 Performance Driven by SaaS and AI Innovation

Kinatico Ltd. (ASX: KYP) has announced a robust operating update for the third quarter of its 2026 financial year, showcasing significant growth in key financial metrics. The company, an AI-native vertical compliance Software-as-a-Service (SaaS) provider, develops and delivers platforms that streamline and automate compliance processes for businesses across various sectors. For Q3 FY26, Kinatico reported a 30% increase in EBITDA to $1.3 million compared to the prior corresponding period, alongside a 27% uplift in SaaS revenue, reaching $5.2 million.

The strong performance saw SaaS revenue contributing 60.7% to total consolidated revenue, an 11 percentage point increase from Q3 FY25. The company also highlighted a 10% growth in SaaS revenue from existing customers, demonstrating strong client retention and expansion. Kinatico Compliance (KC) is gaining considerable traction across new sectors, with the enterprise and mid-market segments showing consistent quarter-on-quarter pipeline growth. This momentum is attributed to strengthening deal quality, focusing on larger, strategic opportunities with long-term compliance requirements.

Kinatico is leveraging significant market tailwinds, including the impending AML/CTF Tranche 2 regulatory expansion from July 1, 2026, which will regulate an additional 80,000 entities. The increased complexity of hybrid and distributed workforces also drives demand for real-time digital verification solutions. The company continues to extend its AI-native advantage with innovations like Credential Recognition LLM for automated verification and Virtual Verification Officers, which significantly boost output and operational leverage. Financially, Kinatico maintains a strong position with over $10 million in cash, zero debt, and positive operating cash flow, allowing for continued investment in KC development and market expansion despite global macroeconomic challenges.