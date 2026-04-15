Fletcher Building Reports Q3 Volume Growth Amid Geopolitical Caution

Fletcher Building Limited (ASX: FBU), a diversified building materials and construction firm operating across Australia and New Zealand, released its Quarterly Volume Report for the third quarter of the 2026 financial year (Q3 FY26) on April 16, 2026. The report showed early signs of improvement across its product portfolio, though the company cautioned these volumes largely preceded recent geopolitical escalation. Managing Director and CEO Andrew Reding noted that light building products benefited from increased Alterations & Additions (A&A) activity in New Zealand and a broad-based uplift in Australia.

The report detailed varied divisional performances. Light Building Products maintained a positive trend, with volumes generally up versus Q2 and the prior corresponding period (pcp), driven by growth in Waipapa Pine, Iplex NZ, Laminex AU, and Fletcher Insulation. Heavy Building Materials remained mixed and subdued, despite some activity from new major projects. The Distribution division, particularly Frame & Truss, showed steady improvement, boosted by increasing building consents and market share gains. Competitive trading conditions, however, led to ongoing margin pressure across several business units, notably in Distribution, Firth, and Steel.

Fletcher Building also addressed the post-quarter impact of the Middle East conflict, which intensified late in Q3 FY26. The Group faces indirect exposure through supply chains for plastics and urea, freight routes, energy costs, and broader macroeconomic effects on Australasian construction demand. Fuel is a significant cost driver, with diesel representing 94% of its 36 million litres annual consumption. Mitigation actions, including price increases and fuel-linked surcharges, have been enacted to maintain supply and protect margins. Early signs of demand softening and project delays are emerging. The Group stated the full financial impact for FY26 is uncertain but is closely monitoring the situation.