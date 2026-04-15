Bank of America (BAC.N), a prominent American multinational investment bank and financial services holding company, provides a comprehensive suite of financial services globally. The firm has announced first-quarter profits that surpassed analyst estimates, largely driven by record revenues from equities trading and a significant rebound in mergers and acquisitions (M&A) activity. Following the announcement, the company’s shares rose 1.6% in early Wednesday trading.

Global equity markets experienced considerable turbulence at the start of 2026. Initial optimism from late 2025 rate cuts quickly faded amidst a hawkish Federal Reserve policy, fears surrounding an artificial intelligence valuation bubble, and escalating U.S. involvement in Middle East tensions. This heightened market volatility proved advantageous for investment banks, as increased client activity boosted trading revenue. Bank of America’s sales and trading revenue climbed 13% to $6.4 billion in the first quarter, underscored by record equities trading volumes. CEO Brian Moynihan noted healthy client activity and stable asset quality, indicating a resilient American economy, while remaining watchful of evolving risks.

The bank’s investment banking fees surged 21% to $1.8 billion, exceeding its own 10% projection. This growth was bolstered by a robust global M&A market, which saw transactions top $1.2 trillion in the quarter. BofA Securities secured key advisory roles, including on McCormick’s $42.7 billion acquisition of Unilever’s food business. CFO Alastair Borthwick expressed confidence in gaining market share. Overall, Bank of America’s net profit increased nearly 17% to $8.6 billion, or $1.11 per share, surpassing analyst estimates. Net interest income also rose 9% to $15.7 billion.