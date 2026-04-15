CGN Resources Clears Heritage for Maiden Christmas Well Drilling

CGN Resources Limited (ASX: CGN) is an Australian mineral exploration company primarily focused on discovering copper, nickel, critical metals, and gold in highly prospective regions of Western Australia. The company announced on Wednesday the successful completion of a comprehensive Heritage Survey at its Christmas Well Project, located in Western Australia. This critical milestone paves the way for the company’s maiden reverse circulation (RC) drilling program, slated to commence in mid-May. CGN expressed gratitude to the Darlot Native Title group for their efficient cooperation and support in completing the survey ahead of schedule.

The survey has effectively cleared planned drill holes across five high-priority target areas within the Christmas Well Project. These targets include Oxtongue, Lambs Fry, Sweetbread, Trotter, and Rocky Mountain Oyster, all identified as prospective gold targets. With the final heritage report anticipated by the end of April, CGN Resources remains on schedule to initiate its drilling campaign. Impact Drilling has been engaged to undertake the program, with logistics and site preparation earthmoving already underway.

Managing Director Stan Wholley commented on the development, stating, “It’s extremely pleasing to have this critical milestone completed. While the Heritage Survey was being progressed, our team has been advancing detailed planning and target generation in the background, positioning us to move rapidly into drilling. With the survey now finalised, we are focused on mobilising the rig and testing a suite of highly prospective gold targets at Christmas Well.” The Christmas Well project area has previously shown numerous gold hits in drilling, underscoring its potential within a proven gold-producing belt.

In addition to the Christmas Well activities, CGN Resources plans further heritage survey work at its Panhandle Project later this month. This ongoing work is designed to ensure the continued advancement of the company’s broader exploration pipeline across its Leonora Projects, integrating additional targets into the upcoming drilling campaign.