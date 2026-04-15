Rinehart Royalty Ruling Looms Amid Broader Market Shifts

Australian markets saw gains today, with the ASX higher as renewed optimism for US-Iran talks boosted sentiment across sectors, particularly gold miners. This backdrop sets the stage for a significant legal decision concerning Gina Rinehart’s Hancock Prospecting and Wright Prospecting. The multibillion-dollar judgment in their Rio Tinto Hope Downs mine royalty battle is anticipated to be delivered today. Amidst these movements, Nufarm soared on news of cost cuts, Evolution minted $406 million, and Boss Energy revised its guidance downwards.

In the aviation sector, Virgin Australia announced it is lifting airfares and implementing flight reductions. Virgin Australia is an airline operating domestic and international flights, catering to both leisure and business travellers. Despite the global oil price shock, the airline’s robust hedging strategy is projected to significantly blunt the financial hit in FY26, with the impact expected to be a fraction of the estimated $800 million blow facing rival Qantas. Meanwhile, Treasurer Jim Chalmers defended the federal government’s ‘responsible’ approach to cost-of-living relief, affirming that the upcoming budget would include savings designed to help temper Australia’s inflation, even in the face of warnings from the International Monetary Fund.

Further corporate news revealed that Kelly+Partners CEO Brett Kelly has been served with a margin call on $64 million of his pledged shares in the fast-growing firm he founded. This development raises concerns regarding potential fluctuations in the company’s stock price. Separately, National Australia Bank (NAB) is addressing workplace concerns after two suicides occurred within two months, incidents that have been raised at the board level. The bank confirmed it is providing support to its employees in the wake of these tragic events.