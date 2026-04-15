Daily Special: Hiremii, Immutep, AVITA Medical, Southern Palladium

Australian shares are slightly higher at midday, with the S&P/ASX 200 up 0.1% to 8983.5 at 12.25pm AEST, as easing oil prices and renewed optimism around potential US-Iran peace talks support sentiment. Brent crude is lower at around US$94.50 a barrel, extending recent declines as markets look through near-term geopolitical tensions.

Across the sectors, technology stocks lead gains following strength on Wall Street, while gold miners are also higher as bullion holds elevated levels. Energy stocks are weaker in line with lower oil prices, and major banks weigh on the index. In company news, Virgin Australia maintains guidance and outlines pricing and capacity changes, Nufarm upgrades earnings expectations, Boss Energy downgrades production guidance, Mesoblast secures a global licensing deal, and Yancoal progresses a major acquisition.

Hiremii secures first SaaS customers for AI talent platform

Hiremii (ASX: HMI) has secured its first two paying customers for its AI-powered talent platform under recurring SaaS agreements, marking a key step in its transition to a workforce intelligence business. The platform has been integrated with major applicant tracking systems, including JobAdder and Workable, and is being deployed across energy and infrastructure sectors, supporting further commercial rollout and recurring revenue growth.

Immutep receives FDA Orphan Drug Designation for efti in sarcoma

Immutep (ASX: IMM) has received Orphan Drug Designation from the US FDA for eftilagimod alfa in soft tissue sarcoma, a rare cancer. The designation follows encouraging Phase II data, with the trial meeting its primary endpoint and demonstrating improved tumour response. The status provides regulatory incentives and supports potential progression into a late-stage study.

AVITA reports faster skin grafting outcomes in Cohealyx study

AVITA Medical (ASX: AVH) reported interim results from its Cohealyx study showing a reduction in average time to skin grafting to 13.6 days, compared to a 33.2-day benchmark. Early grafting was achieved in some patients within five days, with high investigator satisfaction, supporting the product’s potential to improve wound care outcomes and drive broader clinical adoption.

Southern Palladium delivers improved recoveries in DFS testwork

Southern Palladium (ASX: SPD) reported metallurgical testwork results from its Bengwenyama project demonstrating chromite recoveries of around 65%, more than double prior assumptions. The inclusion of a dense media separation circuit is expected to improve feed grades and reduce processing requirements, supporting potential improvements in project economics as the Definitive Feasibility Study progresses.