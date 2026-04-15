Munro Concentrated Global Growth Fund Active ETF Briefly Paused on ASX

Munro Concentrated Global Growth Fund Active ETF (ASX: MCGG) was subject to a brief trading pause on the Australian Securities Exchange today, 15 April 2026, stemming from a technical issue. GSFM Responsible Entity Services Limited (GRES), serving as the Responsible Entity for the Fund, confirmed that the underlying issue has since been rectified and a request for the immediate lift of the trading pause has been submitted. The Munro Concentrated Global Growth Fund Active ETF is an actively managed exchange-traded fund designed to provide investors with exposure to a concentrated portfolio of global growth-oriented companies, seeking long-term capital appreciation.

The trading interruption was specifically triggered by a technical problem affecting the Fund’s indicative Net Asset Value (iNAV). The iNAV is a real-time estimate of an exchange-traded fund’s net asset value per share, offering critical transparency for investors and facilitating efficient market operations. Any disruption to its accuracy can necessitate a trading halt to maintain market integrity and ensure fair pricing. GRES assured the market that this particular technical glitch has been successfully resolved, paving the way for the resumption of normal trading activities for MCGG.

In its official communication to the ASX, GRES explicitly stated that it was not aware of any outstanding reason why the request to lift the trading pause should not be granted. This statement underscores the company’s confidence in the comprehensive resolution of the technical issue and its readiness for the Fund to recommence trading. For investors or stakeholders requiring additional details about the Fund or this specific market announcement, enquiries can be directed to clientservice@gsfm.com.au.