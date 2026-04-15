Clara Resources Unveils Extensive Gold System at Mareeba Through Geochemistry Review

Clara Resources Australia Limited (ASX: C7A), an Australian gold exploration company focused on Far North Queensland, has announced the completion of an integrated digital geochemistry database for its Mareeba Gold Project. It holds exploration tenure in the Hodgkinson Province, aiming to advance the Mareeba Gold Project towards resource definition. This significant milestone on 15 April 2026, marks the first modern compilation and assessment of historical exploration data collected by Western Mining Corporation (WMC) in the 1980s.

The newly consolidated database integrates 3,717 soil samples, 1,723 stream sediment samples, and 320 rock chip samples. This comprehensive review has identified coincident gold anomalies extending over approximately 15 kilometres of strike, supporting the interpretation of a large-scale mineralised system at Mareeba. Historical peak gold values include 52 grams per tonne (g/t) Au from rock chips, 1.32 g/t Au from soil samples, and 5.24 g/t Au from stream sediments, highlighting the project’s prospectivity.

Clara Executive Director, Duncan Gordon, stated that the historical review reinforces the company’s view that Mareeba represents a compelling, district-scale gold opportunity, particularly given the exceptional grades and extensive anomalies identified. The database provides a robust foundation for follow-up target definition. Clara Resources Australia Limited is currently awaiting processed LiDAR terrain data from a recent airborne survey, which will be integrated with the geochemistry data to refine potential drill locations. The company is targeting a maiden drill program in the second half of 2026, subject to required approvals.