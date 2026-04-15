Temas Resources to Raise C$1.5 Million via Private Placement

Temas Resources Corp. (ASX: TIO) has announced its intention to proceed with a non-brokered private placement aimed at raising gross proceeds of CDN$1.5 million. The offering will comprise flow-through shares of the Company, structured as a “flow-through share” under the Income Tax Act (Canada), priced at CDN$0.18 per FT Share. Temas Resources Corp. is a technology-driven critical minerals company advancing a dual-business model built around proprietary processing innovation and strategic mineral ownership. Its patented Regenerative Chloride Leach (RCL) technology platform delivers significant operational cost reductions while dramatically reducing energy use and environmental impact in critical mineral extraction.

The capital raised from the FT Shares is earmarked for incurring eligible “Canadian exploration expenses” that specifically qualify as “flow-through critical mineral mining expenditures,” as these terms are defined within the Income Tax Act (Canada). These expenditures are set to fund the company’s exploration programs at its La Blache and Lac Brule titanium projects, both situated in Quebec, Canada. Temas plans to incur all qualifying expenditures on or before December 31, 2027, with renouncement in favour of the FT Share subscribers effective December 31, 2026.

The completion of this offering is contingent upon receiving approval from the Canadian Securities Exchange. All securities issued through this private placement will be subject to a statutory hold period of four months and one day from the closing date of the offering. This financing initiative underscores Temas Resources’ ongoing commitment to advancing its critical mineral projects and leveraging its innovative processing technologies for sustainable resource development, aligning with its mission to strengthen Western critical-mineral independence and create long-term value for shareholders.