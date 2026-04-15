QEM Expands into US Critical Minerals with Idaho Project Acquisition and $2.645M Placement

QEM Limited (ASX: QEM), a critical minerals explorer and developer focused on vanadium and oil shale projects, has announced a significant strategic expansion into the United States critical minerals sector. The company, which seeks to provide materials essential for the global energy transition, confirmed it has entered a binding agreement to acquire Freshwater Metals Pty Ltd, which holds two critical minerals exploration projects in Idaho, USA. Concurrently, QEM has secured firm commitments for a placement to raise $2.645 million before costs, aimed at funding the new acquisition and initial exploration activities.

The acquisition targets the Big It and Vaught-Peck critical minerals projects, prospective for fluorspar, tungsten, niobium, antimony, tantalum, rare earth elements, and gold. Notably, the Big It Tungsten Project is one of the few historically verified tungsten producers in the United States with documented government shipments. The Vaught-Peck Columbite Project historically yielded approximately 500 pounds of columbite. Managing Director Robert Cooper stated that the acquisition represents a “highly strategic step forward for QEM, providing exposure to a compelling portfolio of past-producing U.S. critical mineral assets with exceptional upside potential.”

This strategic move aligns with highly supportive U.S. government policy initiatives, including fast-tracking and federal funding for domestic critical mineral projects, and a recently announced US$12 billion policy to stockpile critical minerals. The $2.645 million placement saw 58,777,778 ordinary shares issued at $0.045 each, a 13.5% discount to the last closing price. Participants will also receive 29,388,889 free attaching unlisted options. QEM Chairman Tim Wall commented on securing “unique projects at a time when global markets are increasingly focused on the strategic importance of these seven critical minerals,” anticipating the transaction to be “transformational for QEM.”