Andromeda Metals Completes Great White Early Works, Reduces Funding Need

Andromeda Metals Limited (ASX: ADN) is an Australian mineral exploration and development company. The company today announced the successful completion of its on-site Early Works program at the Great White Project (GWP). These activities have materially advanced the GWP, establishing a strong foundation for future construction. Following cost-saving measures since March 2026, the completion of these works has reportedly reduced the estimated balance of equity funding required for a Final Investment Decision (FID) for Stage 1A+ to approximately $40 million. This figure, however, remains indicative and is subject to various conditions.

The Early Works program encompassed several critical pre-construction activities. Key completed tasks include environmental compliance payments, comprehensive site preparation such as construction of the mine access and bulk earthworks for the Stage 1A+ processing plant, and the establishment of hardstand areas. Further completed activities involved grade control drilling, geotechnical drilling, and finalisation of insurance arrangements. An efficient drill-and-blast program for the stormwater pond area also improved excavation productivity and provided valuable operational experience for future requirements.

While finalisation of engineering detailed design for the processing plant and supporting water infrastructure is on hold, Andromeda Metals has made progress with long-lead equipment transportation. The fluid bed dryer is enroute to Australia; the thickener and most filter press components have arrived and are stored locally. Acting Chief Executive Officer, Sarah Clarke, commented that Early Works delivered tangible value, validating key design assumptions, improving project readiness, and enabling a more efficient construction schedule, alongside reducing the required equity balance for FID. Executive Chair Sue-Ann Higgins acknowledged the Andromeda team’s efforts. The company will continue to update the market on the GWP funding process.