CGN Resources Limited (ASX: CGN) today announced the successful completion of a comprehensive heritage survey across key target areas at its Christmas Well Project in Western Australia. CGN Resources Limited is an exploration company focused on developing mineral projects in Western Australia, exploring for gold, copper, nickel, and critical metals. This crucial milestone clears the path for the company’s maiden reverse circulation (RC) drilling program, which is expected to commence in mid-May. CGN acknowledged and thanked the Darlot Native Title group for their cooperation and support in efficiently concluding the survey on a tight schedule.

The survey efficiently cleared planned drill holes across five high-priority target areas, including Oxtongue, Lambs Fry, Sweetbread, Trotter, and Rocky Mountain Oyster. The successful completion of this survey allows CGN to finalise its maiden drill programme. The company has engaged Impact Drilling to undertake the upcoming program and has commenced logistics planning for site preparation and earthmoving. The final heritage report is anticipated by the end of April, maintaining CGN’s timeline for the mid-May drilling start.

Managing Director Stan Wholley expressed his satisfaction, stating it was “extremely pleasing to have this critical milestone completed.” He noted that the team had been advancing detailed planning and target generation, positioning the company to move rapidly into drilling. The Christmas Well project area already shows numerous gold hits from historical drilling, demonstrating the fertility of the project. These targets are considered highly prospective, offering a compelling opportunity for a meaningful discovery within a proven gold-producing belt. CGN is also advancing its broader exploration pipeline, with additional heritage survey work scheduled for the Panhandle Project later this month to enable further targets to be incorporated into the May drilling campaign.