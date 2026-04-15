Ovanti Secures A$5.27 Million Placement to Propel BNPL and Super App Strategy

Ovanti Limited (ASX: OVT) today announced it has successfully secured firm commitments for a company-led placement, raising A$5.27 million before costs from sophisticated and professional investors. This capital injection is intended to significantly advance the execution of the company’s global Buy Now Pay Later (BNPL) platform and broader Super App strategy. Ovanti Limited (ASX: OVT) provides fintech and digital commerce software solutions, enabling institutional customers to securely authenticate users and process transactions, and is globally expanding its BNPL and Super App offerings.

The placement will involve the issue of approximately 520,339,653 new fully paid ordinary shares at an issue price of A$0.010128 per share. This represents a 40.4% discount to the last traded price of A$0.017 on 14 April 2026 and a 15% discount to the five-day volume-weighted average price (VWAP) of A$0.011915. A$5 million of these shares will be issued pursuant to shareholder approval obtained at the company’s general meeting on 30 March 2026, with the remaining A$270,000 issued under the company’s available placement capacity per ASX Listing Rule 7.1. Subject to further shareholder approval, investors will also receive one free attaching option for every two placement shares subscribed, with an exercise price of A$0.025 and a four-year expiry.

The newly raised funds are specifically allocated to key strategic initiatives, including the integration of AI capabilities to enhance user and merchant experiences, alongside expanding Ovanti’s international merchant network. The capital will also support the ongoing development of the global BNPL and Super App ecosystem, strategic vertical and horizontal initiatives, and general working capital. Mr Daler Fayziev, Chairman and Global CEO of Ovanti Ltd, stated, “This funding provides Ovanti with important runway to accelerate our next phase of global growth of the Super App. The Placement supports our strategy to enhance our BNPL and Super App platform, expand merchant connectivity, integrate AI-driven functionality and pursue strategic initiatives that can strengthen the Company’s long-term market position.” A bonus options entitlement issue is also planned post-placement.