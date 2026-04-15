ReNerve Limited (ASX: ReNerve), an Australian biotechnology company developing innovative products for peripheral nerve injury repair, has announced a significant milestone for its NervAlign Nerve Guide Matrix. The company aims to transform nerve repair and improve lives through breakthrough medical technology. ReNerve confirmed that its NervAlign Nerve Guide Matrix has now entered Stage 3 of its four-stage scaled commercial production process, a critical step in preparation for its formal marketing submission to the United States Food and Drug Administration (FDA).

Stage 3 represents the verification phase of development and is anticipated to yield product batches intended for the commencement of formal preclinical testing. This stage will also encompass the production of related packaging and the manufacturing of the final product. ReNerve expects to complete Stage 3 by the end of calendar year 2026. Dr Julian Chick, CEO of ReNerve, stated, “This is a very important stage forward in moving the Nerve Guide Matrix to FDA submission and into the market. This will be a significant product for ReNerve, with testing in large animal models highlighting its suitability for the replacement of damaged nerves, and we expect this will provide surgeons with an alternative to donor nerves, which have limitations.”

The NervAlign Nerve Guide Matrix is being developed within a Good Manufacturing Practice (GMP) production facility as ReNerve continues its preparations for formal marketing submission. Stage 4, the final phase, will involve the final production and testing of the Nerve Guide Matrix batches. ReNerve has maintained ongoing discussions with the FDA throughout the commercial development process, with testing protocols being undertaken in consideration of feedback provided by the regulatory body. The company is developing the NervAlign Nerve Guide Matrix for the repair and replacement of injured and damaged nerves, addressing a global nerve repair market estimated to be around USD$2 billion. This new product is set to complement ReNerve’s existing NervAlign product portfolio.