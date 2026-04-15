Hiremii secures first SaaS customers for AI workforce platform

Hiremii (ASX: HMI) has secured its first paying customers for its AI-powered talent acquisition platform, marking an important milestone in the company’s transition to a workforce intelligence technology business. The customers have signed recurring SaaS subscription agreements following successful pilot programs, validating the platform’s commercial readiness. The solution has also been integrated with established applicant tracking systems including JobAdder and Workable, enabling broader market access and seamless adoption within existing recruitment workflows.

The agreements support Hiremii’s strategy to evolve beyond recruitment services into a data-driven workforce intelligence platform targeting the global energy, resources and infrastructure sectors. One customer provides a channel partnership opportunity with access to a wider network, while the second is a global engineering group operating in the Asia Pacific region, highlighting the platform’s application in complex, project-based environments. The company continues to progress a pipeline of pilot and enterprise opportunities as it advances its commercial rollout. To read the full announcement, click here.