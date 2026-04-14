JPMorgan Chase, a major global financial services firm providing investment banking, commercial banking, and asset management, has publicly backed a Trump administration proposal to cease mandatory quarterly reporting for U.S. companies. Chief Financial Officer Jeremy Barnum stated the bank supports initiatives aimed at easing regulatory burdens and bolstering U.S. capital markets. President Donald Trump, who first floated the idea in 2018, argues the move would reduce costs and deter short-sightedness among publicly traded entities. Barnum reiterated this sentiment on a post-earnings call, affirming the bank’s support for efforts to ensure U.S.-listed markets remain “maximally robust.”

The U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) is reportedly preparing a proposal to scrap the requirement, potentially offering companies the option to share results twice annually, according to a recent Wall Street Journal report. This debate over quarterly reporting reflects a wider push in Washington and on Wall Street to re-evaluate disclosure rules. High-profile executives, including Tesla’s Elon Musk and JPMorgan’s CEO Jamie Dimon, have voiced support for the change. However, they also acknowledge the benefit of maintaining regular communication with shareholders. Barnum highlighted that earnings calls are not SEC-mandated and are conducted voluntarily to communicate with the market, confirming JPMorgan would continue these calls.

Proponents of the shift contend that relaxing reporting requirements could encourage a focus on long-term investment by alleviating short-term earnings pressure. This move would also align U.S. markets more closely with global counterparts that typically adhere to half-yearly reporting. Conversely, opponents caution that rolling back these requirements risks diminishing transparency and could leave investors with less timely insights into corporate performance, particularly during periods of market uncertainty. Barnum noted the change primarily concerns the frequency and content of the bulky 10-Q filing, a quarterly report detailing financial performance and risks, suggesting it could be streamlined based on investor feedback.