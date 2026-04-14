JPMorgan Chase Sees Profit Soar Amid Market Volatility

JPMorgan Chase (JPM.N) reported a significant 13 per cent surge in first-quarter profit, comfortably exceeding analyst expectations. This robust performance was primarily fuelled by a record high in trading revenue and increased dealmaking, despite the firm’s chief executive, Jamie Dimon, cautioning about escalating global economic risks. JPMorgan Chase is a prominent global financial services institution, recognised as the largest bank in the United States, offering extensive services including investment banking and asset management. Dimon highlighted an “increasingly complex set of risks,” referencing geopolitical tensions and wars, underscoring the firm’s preparations for diverse market environments.

The largest U.S. lender’s markets revenue climbed 20 per cent to $11.6 billion for the three months ended March 31, a key driver of the positive results. Within this segment, revenue from fixed income markets rose 21 per cent to $7.1 billion, while equity markets saw a 17 per cent increase to $4.5 billion. Volatility in global financial markets, partly due to concerns over artificial intelligence and the Iran war, kept trading desks busy as clients rebalanced portfolios and hedged risks. The bank posted a profit of $5.94 per share, surpassing the $5.45 LSEG consensus, with net revenue also climbing 10 per cent to $50.5 billion.

Beyond trading, JPMorgan’s investment banking fees also saw a 28 per cent rise compared to the previous year, contributing to a period where total mergers and acquisitions globally surpassed $1 trillion. Net interest income, representing the difference between what a bank earns on loans and pays on deposits, increased 9 per cent to $25.5 billion. Chief Financial Officer Jeremy Barnum noted the resilience of consumers and small businesses, despite elevated gas prices and market volatility. Loan demand has picked up, supported by a strong labour market and a slight easing of interest rates, bolstering credit flows across the economy.