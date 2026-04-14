Goldman Sachs Unveils First Bitcoin Options ETF

Goldman Sachs’ asset management division is set to launch its inaugural cryptocurrency exchange-traded fund (ETF) in the coming months, as per a recent filing with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission. The proposed ETF is designed to provide investors with exposure to Bitcoin’s price movements while also generating income through Bitcoin options transactions. This move by Goldman Sachs, a prominent global financial institution whose asset management arm provides diverse investment solutions, follows closely on the heels of rival Morgan Stanley, which recently introduced its own spot Bitcoin fund.

The introduction of new crypto investment products arrives amidst a challenging period for the digital asset market. Cryptocurrency values have seen a decline in recent months, influenced by weakening risk sentiment. This sentiment has been partly driven by volatility in precious metals, a broad selloff in technology shares, and geopolitical tensions. Bitcoin, the world’s largest cryptocurrency, has tumbled nearly 15% this year to $74,591 and currently trades 40% below its October all-time high of $126,223. Bryan Armour, an ETF analyst at Morningstar, noted that while the addition of options income is appealing, the product could face a difficult sell given market volatility and continued downside exposure for investors.

Despite the broader market headwinds, assets under management for cryptocurrency ETFs continue to grow, albeit at a slower and more volatile pace. Data from ETF.com indicates that some existing covered call Bitcoin ETFs, such as the Grayscale Bitcoin Covered Call ETF and the Global X Bitcoin Covered Call ETF, have recorded net outflows over the past three months. The new Goldman Sachs ETF, which did not disclose its proposed fee in the filing, could potentially launch by the end of June. This marks Goldman’s first ETF filing since its recent $2 billion acquisition of Innovator Capital Management, a firm known for pioneering options-based ETFs. A spokesperson for Goldman Sachs Asset Management declined to comment on the filing.