FSB Warns of Financial System Stress

The global financial system has thus far managed to absorb the economic shocks stemming from the Iran conflict, partly attributed to reforms implemented following the 2008 crisis. However, rising funding costs are increasingly seen as a potential aggravator for burgeoning stress within other segments of the system, according to a warning issued by the chair of the Financial Stability Board (FSB) to the G20 on Monday.

Andrew Bailey, who serves as both the Governor of the Bank of England and the chair of the FSB, an international financial watchdog dedicated to monitoring and making recommendations about the global financial system, highlighted a potential “double or triple whammy.” He cautioned that this could materialise if tighter funding conditions cause multiple existing vulnerabilities to simultaneously crystallise. These vulnerabilities include stretched asset valuations, elevated non-bank leverage, and increasing stress within the private credit sector.

Bailey conveyed these concerns in a letter to G20 Finance Ministers and Central Bank Governors ahead of the International Monetary Fund meeting in Washington this week. He specifically warned that a significant trigger for financial turmoil could emerge if financial markets begin to price in a much larger impact on global economic growth. In such a scenario, an abrupt re-pricing in equity markets could coincide with an already heightened focus on valuations in private assets, he elaborated.

Despite the prevailing uncertainty, banks have largely demonstrated resilience. This robustness is seen as a direct reflection of the strength of post-global financial crisis reforms and underscores the critical importance of fully implementing the Basel III capital rules to maintain stability within the banking sector.