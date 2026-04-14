Truscott Mining Accelerates Westminster Project with Promising Drilling Results and Development Initiatives

Truscott Mining Corporation Limited (ASX: TRM), an exploration company focused on developing gold resources, particularly in the Tennant Creek Mineral Field, announced on April 14, 2026, the results of its February 2026 reverse circulation (RC) drilling campaign and other development activities at its 100% owned Westminster Project, located west of Tennant Creek, Northern Territory. The maiden 2026 drilling program on Orebody Exploration Target Two (OB2) has confirmed the potential of the greater Westminster Project area, intersecting zones of shear and low-grade mineralisation that support the existing model of shear-hosted mineralisation.

The February drilling comprised 1312 metres across six RC holes, with notable intercepts including 26WMRC135 returning 1.42 g/t Au (69–71 m), including 1 metre at 2.4 g/t Au, and 26WMRC134 showing 3 metres at 0.9 g/t Au (58-61 m), including 1 metre at 1.2 g/t Au. A total of 29 intercepts exceeded 0.1 g/t Au across the six drill holes. The company plans to utilise these laboratory results to increase the target placement accuracy of OB2’s centre, now interpreted up to 130 metres further west. Diamond drilling is currently being planned for Orebody Exploration Target 1 (OB1) to target high-grade mineralisation zones.

Executive Chairman Peter Smith highlighted that early 2026 has been transformational for Truscott, as it accelerates the Westminster Project’s development. He noted the company’s decade-long focus on research and development, applying mathematical models to identify mineralisation, and its current growth in corporate structure and operational capacity. This includes recent appointments to the Board and Executive team. The company is also preparing to update its JORC Mineral Resource Estimate and has commenced the formal process for converting additional blocks of the Westminster tenure to Mining Leases, alongside engaging with Traditional Owners.