Daily Special: Blackstone Minerals, Senetas, Sunstone Metals

Australian shares are higher just after midday, with the S&P/ASX 200 up 0.7% to 8987.9 at 12.30pm AEST, as improving sentiment around potential US-Iran talks supports markets despite the blockade of the Strait of Hormuz. Oil prices are lower, with Brent crude around US$98 a barrel, as investors respond to signs of renewed diplomatic engagement.

Across the sectors, technology stocks lead gains following recent weakness, while materials are also higher on strength in copper and iron ore. Energy stocks are weaker in line with lower oil prices, and financials underperform. In company news, Qantas revised capacity and fuel cost expectations, Cleanaway downgraded earnings guidance, Clarity Pharmaceuticals entered a manufacturing agreement, and Universal Store outlined a leadership transition.

In other company news,

Blackstone resumes Mankayan drilling after regulatory clearance

Blackstone Minerals (ASX: BSX) has had a cease and desist order lifted at its Mankayan Copper-Gold Project in the Philippines, allowing exploration activities to resume. The company is preparing to commence drilling to support a Pre-Feasibility Study, targeting extensions of high-grade zones and additional technical data, with the project hosting a 793Mt resource at 0.65% copper equivalent.

Senetas completes new government sale and finalises delayed Middle East contract

Senetas (ASX: SEN) has completed a US$1.7 million sale of its virtual encryption technology to a new government customer in South America, marking its first significant entry into the region. The company also confirmed completion of a previously delayed Middle East transaction, supporting revenue and earnings in the second half of FY2026.

Sunstone delivers strong initial drilling results at Bramaderos project

Sunstone Metals (ASX: STM) reported wide gold-copper intersections from the first two holes of its resource growth drilling program in Ecuador, including 200 metres at 0.45g/t gold equivalent. The results support continuity of mineralisation and form part of a broader program aimed at expanding the existing 3.6Moz resource.