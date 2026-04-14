Qantas, Westpac Issue Market Wake-Up Call

Australian shares edged higher today, reflecting cautious optimism amid hopes for a second round of talks between the US and Iran, which saw a pullback in oil prices. However, the market received a stark ‘wake-up call’ from key Australian entities, Qantas and Westpac, as they began to quantify the impacts of a slowing domestic economy colliding with an offshore oil shock stemming from the Middle East conflict. This mixed sentiment was further complicated by a reported crash in consumer sentiment, indicating underlying economic concerns.

Qantas, an Australian airline providing passenger and freight transport services, announced a significant $800 million hit from higher fuel prices, leading to cuts in domestic flights. Despite this, the airline noted increased revenue from international routes, particularly to Europe, aided by the reduced presence of major Middle Eastern carriers. Meanwhile, Westpac, an Australian banking and financial services company offering a wide range of personal and business banking products, lifted its credit provisions. This was cited as an extra buffer against global upheaval, with interest rate volatility from the Middle East conflict also impacting income in its markets division. Additionally, Cleanaway, which provides waste management, recycling, and industrial services, revised its guidance downwards, also attributing the change to the ongoing conflict.

In other corporate news, the Future Fund revealed plans to cut jobs and costs, aiming to save between $10 million and $15 million in the 2027 financial year. The property sector also showed signs of resilience, with a Sydney pub fetching $40 million, underscoring a surging hotel market that saw over $300 million in NSW hotels transacting in the first quarter of this year. These developments collectively highlight a market navigating complex geopolitical pressures and domestic economic shifts, prompting companies to adjust strategies and outlooks.