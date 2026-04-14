Janus Electric Secures Californian HVIP Vouchers and Strikes North American Infrastructure MOU

Janus Electric Holdings Limited (ASX: JNS) has announced significant progress in its United States operations, securing crucial government incentives and forging a strategic alliance. Janus Electric is a global electrification company focused on converting Class 6–8 heavy diesel trucks to electric using its proprietary modular battery swap and conversion platform. Its integrated solution comprises the Janus Conversion Module (JCM), swappable battery systems, and the Janus Charge & Change Station (JCCS), offering fleet operators an electrification pathway with near-zero downtime. The company confirmed it has received two Hybrid and Zero-Emission Truck and Bus Voucher Incentive Project (HVIP) vouchers in California for its first two U.S. vehicle conversions, delivered via its authorised dealer, Electric Vehicle Choice. Each voucher provides US$112,500 in funding per vehicle, affirming Janus’ technology eligibility under California’s key decarbonisation program. This allows fleet operators to access government incentives when adopting Janus conversion systems, with the company progressing inclusion for additional vehicle models.

In a separate development, Janus Electric has entered into a non-binding Memorandum of Understanding (MOU) with Energy One Solutions International, Inc. Energy One, a U.S.-based energy technology company, specialises in Advanced Virtual Power Plant (AVPP) technology for intelligent, grid-integrated management of distributed energy assets. The MOU outlines an exploration of jointly developing and deploying AVPP-integrated battery swap and charging infrastructure for Class 8 freight across North American corridors. This collaboration aims to combine Janus’ conversion technology, battery systems, and Charge & Change infrastructure with Energy One’s AVPP platform, creating grid-responsive electrification nodes along high-volume freight routes.

The MOU establishes a three-phase deployment roadmap, beginning with Phase 1 targeting the California Ports of Los Angeles and Long Beach, supported by the California Transportation Commission’s Trade Corridor Enhancement Program, with Energy One acting as Prime Applicant for grant funding. Subsequent phases plan expansion along key interstate corridors and broader national scaling across North America. Ben Hutt, CEO and Managing Director of Janus Electric, stated these announcements reflect “real progress” in the United States, with HVIP vouchers validating their technology and the Energy One MOU an “exciting step” for their North American infrastructure strategy. The MOU is non-binding and has a 24-month term, with Janus Electric committed to updating the market on material developments.