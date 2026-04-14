Noxopharm Announces CEO Resignation

Clinical-stage biotech company Noxopharm Limited (ASX:NOX) today announced, 14 April 2026, the resignation of its Chief Executive Officer and Managing Director, Dr Gisela Mautner. Noxopharm Limited is a clinical-stage Australian biotech company dedicated to discovering and developing novel treatments for cancer and inflammation, while also pioneering technology to enhance the safety profile of various mRNA medicines. The company actively builds a growing pipeline of new proprietary drugs, leveraging its specialist in-house capabilities and strategic partnerships, all based on its two core technology platforms: Sofra™ and Chroma™. Dr Mautner initially joined Noxopharm in 2019 as Chief Medical Officer, subsequently taking on the leadership positions of CEO and MD in early 2022.

Noxopharm Chairman Fred Bart conveyed the Board of Directors’ sincere gratitude for Dr Mautner’s extensive contributions during her tenure. “The Board of Directors would like to thank Dr Gisela Mautner for her hard work and dedication as CEO and MD over the past four years,” Mr Bart stated in the announcement. He specifically acknowledged her leadership in overseeing an important shift in the company’s strategic direction and extended the Board’s best wishes for her future endeavours. Her time as CEO and MD encompassed a period of significant development for the clinical-stage firm.

The Sydney-based company confirmed its commitment to a seamless transition in leadership following Dr Mautner’s departure. Noxopharm stated that it expects to announce a successor to the CEO and MD role in the very near future. This upcoming appointment will be crucial as the company continues to advance its innovative drug development programs in oncology and inflammation.