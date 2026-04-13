Dutch Regulator Pushes Tesla FSD for Europe

The Dutch vehicle authority, RDW, has formally notified the European Commission of its intention to pursue European Union-wide approval for Tesla’s full self-driving (FSD) software system. This follows the RDW’s recent approval of the system for use in the Netherlands, marking a significant European first. Tesla, a prominent electric vehicle manufacturer renowned for its innovative automotive technology, aims to revitalise vehicle sales with this advanced software. RDW general manager, Bernd van Nieuwenhoven, clarified that FSD remains a sophisticated driver assistance system, not fully autonomous, enabling steering, braking, and acceleration under human supervision.

Van Nieuwenhoven expressed confidence in the software’s safety across all Dutch roads, including Amsterdam’s busy thoroughfares. He noted, “If it is good enough for the Netherlands, it is good enough for Europe.” The European Commission confirmed that the Netherlands will present its case to a relevant technical committee in May. Should test results prove satisfactory and a majority of member states offer support, an implementing act could authorise the Netherlands to grant EU type-approval, facilitating an EU-wide rollout. Individual member states may also permit the technology using the Dutch approval as a reference.

The European FSD version will differ from its US counterpart, featuring stricter driver monitoring and requiring RDW checks for significant software updates. This regulatory distinction arises amidst US consumer lawsuits and federal investigations concerning FSD. Tesla seeks FSD to boost sales, which have slowed in Europe due to an aging EV lineup and CEO Elon Musk’s political rhetoric. Following the announcement, Tesla shares rose 0.5% to $350.52 on Monday, slightly outpacing the Nasdaq. In the Netherlands, a key market, customers like Kees Roelandschap have already subscribed, noting the system’s “strict, but supple” driver monitoring.