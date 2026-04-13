HSBC Secures ICBC Standard Veteran for Metals Role

HSBC, one of the world’s largest bullion-trading banks, has announced the appointment of Mark Augustynak as the new head of its global metals trading business. Mr. Augustynak, currently a metals trader at ICBC Standard Bank, is expected to assume his new responsibilities with HSBC in mid-2026, according to two sources with knowledge of the matter who spoke to Reuters. This significant hire comes as HSBC bolsters its leadership in a crucial segment of the global financial market, bringing aboard a seasoned professional with two decades of experience.

HSBC, along with ICBC Standard Bank, operates as a prominent market maker and clearer in London, the world’s largest over-the-counter gold-trading hub. These financial institutions facilitate the direct trading of precious metals between market participants and play a crucial role in settling these transactions. Augustynak’s extensive background in linear precious metals trading, spanning two decades, positions him well to lead HSBC’s operations in this highly specialised sector, where market players transact directly rather than through an exchange.

The appointment follows the departure of Vincent Domien, who left HSBC in late 2025 from the same role. Mr. Domien briefly joined crypto group Tether, an active gold investor, before being let go by the firm in March, sources told Reuters last month. In a notable turn of events, Mr. Domien is now reportedly set to join ICBC Standard Bank as its head of metals trading, effectively swapping roles with Mr. Augustynak, albeit with a time lag. HSBC did not immediately respond to a Reuters request for comment sent outside normal business hours regarding the personnel changes.