Wise Reports Strong Q4, Nasdaq Listing Confirmed

British fintech group Wise (WISEa.L) announced on Monday a significant uplift in its fourth-quarter performance, with cross-border transaction volumes soaring by 26% to 49.4 billion pounds (approximately US$66.2 billion). This robust growth strengthens the company’s expectation that its annual profit margins will land near the upper end of its forecasted range. Wise operates as a money transfer and cross-border payments firm, facilitating international transactions for individuals and businesses globally.

The London-listed company further reported a 24% increase in underlying income for the quarter, reaching 435.3 million pounds. This positive financial trajectory was largely underpinned by a substantial 22% expansion in its active customer base, which now stands at an impressive 11.3 million users. The strong customer acquisition and transaction volumes highlight Wise’s continued momentum in the competitive global payments sector.

Looking ahead, Wise confirmed its plans to complete a dual listing this quarter, with trading on the Nasdaq stock exchange anticipated to commence on May 11. This strategic move aims to broaden its access to capital markets. In alignment with this initiative, the company stated it would adopt U.S. GAAP accounting standards and report its fiscal 2026 results in U.S. dollars.

For the full year, Wise has maintained its forecast for an underlying pretax profit margin of 13-16%, a range that already factors in the additional costs associated with the dual listing. The company’s consistent performance and strategic expansion underscore its position as a key player in the global fintech landscape.