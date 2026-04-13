Whitefield Income Limited Declares Fully Franked Monthly Dividends for Q2

Whitefield Income Limited (ASX: WHF) has announced the determination of its fully franked monthly dividends for the current quarter, reinforcing its commitment to shareholder returns. Whitefield Income Limited is an Australian Listed Investment Company (LIC) that specialises in investing in a diversified portfolio of Australian industrial shares, with the objective of generating consistent dividend income and long-term capital growth for its shareholders. The company confirmed a consistent monthly base dividend of 0.583 cents per share (cps) for the months of April, May, and June 2026.

The specific dates for these distributions have been set. For April 2026, the ex-dividend date is April 16, 2026, with the payment to shareholders scheduled for April 30, 2026. May 2026 will see an ex-dividend date of May 11, 2026, and a payment date of May 29, 2026. Looking ahead to June 2026, the ex-dividend date has been determined as June 9, 2026, with payments to be made on June 30, 2026. All declared dividends are fully franked, offering potential taxation benefits to eligible Australian investors.

The combination of the announced monthly dividend and the most recent half-yearly top-up dividend represents an attractive annualised yield of 8.3% per annum, translating to approximately 0.69% per month. This yield calculation is based on the company’s share price of $1.31 as recorded on March 31, 2026. Whitefield Income Limited operates under a policy where it pays regular franked monthly base dividends and may, when conditions permit, supplement these with variable half-yearly top-up dividends. The determination of these top-up dividends considers various financial metrics, including net profit, previously distributed monthly dividends, the availability of franking credits, and the overall stability of the company’s capital base.