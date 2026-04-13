ASX Tumbles Amid Oil Surge, Key Stocks Downgraded

The Australian sharemarket recorded a noticeable downturn near noon AEST today, as global oil prices surged significantly. This rise in oil costs was directly attributed to escalating geopolitical tensions, specifically following reports of US plans for a cut-off in the Strait of Hormuz after peace talks failed. The prospect of a naval blockade in the critical shipping lane for crude oil caused widespread market jitters, pushing energy prices upwards and contributing to a cautious trading environment on the local bourse. Alongside these global pressures, several prominent Australian listed companies faced individual challenges, with A2 Milk and EML Payments seeing their shares sink after issuing revised outlooks and guidance downgrades respectively.

Dairy and infant formula producer A2 Milk advised a cut to its profit outlook, leading to a significant drop in its share price as investors reacted to the revised expectations. Similarly, payments technology provider EML downgraded its full-year guidance, further unsettling its shareholders. In more positive corporate news, fertility group Monash IVF received an improved takeover offer. The investment group Soul Patts, along with its private equity partner, returned with a fresh proposal after their initial November offer was rejected, indicating a persistent interest in the company that provides assisted reproductive services and technologies.

Meanwhile, department store chain David Jones is grappling with significant operational challenges in its fight for survival. The retail giant has reportedly delayed payments to several luxury suppliers, including the owner of Christian Louboutin, in a bid to manage its cash flow. These financial pressures have also led to internal restructuring, including staff reductions affecting various departments, such as its head of beauty. These developments highlight the ongoing difficulties faced by traditional retail businesses in the current economic climate, contrasting with the broader market movements influenced by international geopolitical events and company-specific performance issues.