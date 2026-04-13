BluGlass Completes Oversubscribed A$8 Million Placement for GaN Laser Expansion

BluGlass Limited (ASX: BLG), a global semiconductor developer pioneering visible lasers and a leading supplier of GaN laser diode products to the global photonics industry, has successfully completed an A$8 million placement. The capital raise, which received firm commitments from institutional and sophisticated investors, was conducted at an issue price of A$0.24 per share. Participants in the upsized placement will also receive one unquoted free-attaching option for every share subscribed, exercisable at A$0.38 and set to expire on 31 May 2028.

The placement features a significant A$2.3 million cornerstone investment from BluGlass’ Board and management, including a A$2.0 million commitment from Executive Chair Omer Granit. This board participation, alongside the issue of attaching options, will be subject to shareholder approval at an Extraordinary General Meeting scheduled for late May 2026. The proceeds from this capital injection are earmarked to accelerate BluGlass’ growth initiatives, primarily focusing on scaling its gallium nitride (GaN) laser operations, acquiring additional fabrication equipment, and providing support for both new and existing contracts.

Executive Chair Omer Granit highlighted that the robust demand from new and existing institutional and sophisticated investors reflects BluGlass’ recent operational momentum, citing almost US$3 million in development contracts and orders in recent months. He added that the capital enhances the company’s ability to develop and supply high-fidelity GaN lasers, capitalising on global investment in critical manufacturing technologies. CEO and Executive Director Jim Haden noted the growing customer base, which includes the U.S. Department of War, the Indian Ministry of Defence, Tier 1 defence primes, and Fortune 500 technology companies, underscoring BluGlass’ unique position as one of just two GaN laser suppliers with U.S. manufacturing facilities.