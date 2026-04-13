Lithium Plus Appoints Mining Veteran Andrew Haythorpe as New CEO

Lithium Plus Minerals Ltd (ASX: LPM) has announced the appointment of Andrew Haythorpe as its new Chief Executive Officer, effective 13 April 2026. The company, an Australian Lithium exploration firm holding 23 tenements across the Northern Territory, including the Bynoe Lithium Project, aims for Mr Haythorpe to accelerate the development of its Lei Lithium Project. This strategic leadership change is designed to advance Lithium Plus into its next phase of growth and project readiness.

Mr Haythorpe brings extensive experience to Lithium Plus, boasting over 40 years in the mining sector covering exploration, development, capital markets, and corporate leadership. His distinguished career includes founding and leading several ASX-listed resource companies, such as Crescent Gold Limited, Michelago Resources Limited, and Liberty Resources Limited. Notably, under his stewardship, Michelago Resources was reported as the top-performing ASX company in 2003, achieving a 1,500% increase in market capitalisation. His strong track record of delivering shareholder value through disciplined project advancement and effective financial management positions him well for this role.

Commenting on the appointment, Executive Chairman Dr Bin Guo expressed pleasure in welcoming Mr Haythorpe, citing his proven track record of value creation and suitability to lead the company towards production readiness for the Lei Lithium Project. Dr Guo highlighted Mr Haythorpe’s capability in building value in ASX-listed resource companies, reinforcing the strengthening of the company’s leadership. Dr Guo will transition from day-to-day operations to focus on strategic direction and growth initiatives. Mr Haythorpe’s remuneration package includes a Total Fixed Remuneration of A$300,000 per annum, alongside a performance-based incentive scheme with Short Term and Long Term Performance Rights tied to share price milestones and a decision to mine Lei.