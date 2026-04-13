Nanuk New World Fund Seeks Resumption of Trading on ASX

Nanuk New World Fund (Currency Hedged) Active ETF (ASX: NNWH) is set to resume trading on the Australian Securities Exchange, following a request by its responsible entity, Equity Trustees Limited (EQT), for the lifting of its current trading halt. The request, submitted on 13 April 2026, signals the resolution of a technical issue that prompted the temporary suspension of trading. Nanuk New World Fund (Currency Hedged) Active ETF (NNWH) is an exchange-traded fund designed to provide investors with exposure to companies driving global innovation and sustainable themes, while employing currency hedging strategies to mitigate foreign exchange risk.

The trading halt for NNWH was implemented due to an inaccuracy detected in its portfolio composition file. This crucial document provides daily transparency on the fund’s underlying holdings, and its accurate dissemination is vital for market integrity and investor confidence. Equity Trustees Limited confirmed that the issue has now been successfully rectified, ensuring that an accurate portfolio composition file is once again available.

In a formal communication to ASX Limited’s Investment Products Compliance unit, Andrew Godfrey, Director at Equity Trustees Limited, stated the request to lift the halt immediately. This action follows the successful restoration of the file, clearing the path for NNWH shares to recommence trading, allowing investors to once again buy and sell units in the active ETF. The responsible entity confirmed all necessary steps have been taken to ensure data accuracy moving forward.