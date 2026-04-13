PARKD LIMITED (ASX:PKD) has announced a significant strategic investment from Azzurri Concrete Group Pty Ltd, a leading New South Wales concrete construction company. This investment sees Azzurri subscribe for approximately 4.9% of PARKD’s issued capital, raising $220,000 for the company. The shares were placed at $0.03 each, representing a notable 36.4% premium to PARKD’s last closing price and a 33.2% premium to its 10-day Volume Weighted Average Price (VWAP). PARKD is a technology-enabled building solutions business, operating in Australia as a specialist building solutions consultant and as a general building contractor, whose core intellectual property is utilised in its prefabricated construction solution, the PARKD Car Park Structural System.

Azzurri Concrete, founded in 2004 and based in Wetherill Park, NSW, has established itself as an innovator in the concrete construction sector, involved in over $1 billion of combined project value across commercial, industrial, and infrastructure sectors. Their strategic placement into PARKD reflects Azzurri’s strong confidence in PARKD’s modular technology and its potential within the burgeoning data centre and industrial markets in NSW. This partnership is set to broaden PARKD’s customer base in the region, leveraging Azzurri’s extensive contractor relationships and established project pipeline.

The investment solidifies PARKD’s strategic position on the Australian east coast, building on its existing relationship with McNab Group in Queensland and now extending into New South Wales with Azzurri. PARKD’s modular structural system is particularly well-suited for the rapidly expanding data centre and industrial sectors, offering critical features such as high structural load capacities and large clear spans. The company’s prefabricated approach, which allows for off-site or ground-level assembly, directly addresses key industry challenges around labour availability, safety, and productivity. Proceeds from the placement will be allocated to general working capital and further supporting PARKD’s east-coast expansion strategy, with its Penrith prefabrication facility already operational.